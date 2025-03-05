New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,325,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $395,295,000 after acquiring an additional 53,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $439.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

