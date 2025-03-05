New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.