New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 302,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 57,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

