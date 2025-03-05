Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

STIM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 3,426,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,845 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $41,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,714.41. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 40,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $134,453.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,427.36. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,125 shares of company stock valued at $348,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 337,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 64.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

