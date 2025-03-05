Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
STIM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 3,426,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Activity at Neuronetics
In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,845 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $41,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,714.41. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 40,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $134,453.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,427.36. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,125 shares of company stock valued at $348,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
