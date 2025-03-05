Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management

Academy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 2.5% of Academy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Academy Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $110.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

