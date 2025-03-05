Needham & Company LLC Cuts Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,981,196.48. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 585,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after acquiring an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,487,000 after acquiring an additional 350,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.