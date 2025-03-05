Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.59%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.