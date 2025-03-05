National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $76.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

NHI stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $720,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

