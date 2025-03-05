National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in National Grid by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.