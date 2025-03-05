National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 295.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Price Performance

National Bankshares stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $174.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Bankshares had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,415. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

