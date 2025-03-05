National Bank Financial Estimates ECN Capital Q2 Earnings

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.68.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN stock opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The company has a market cap of C$606.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.52.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.87%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

