Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

