Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

