Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TKO Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TKO Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.8 %

TKO opened at $146.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -349.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 156,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

