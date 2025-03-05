Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,026,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,703,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $274.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.71. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

