Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,624 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $501,762. This represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.