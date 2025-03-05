Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPL by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PPL opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,513.60. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $386,515 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.