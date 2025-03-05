Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $229.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.73 and its 200 day moving average is $334.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.23 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.