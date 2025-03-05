Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,112 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 990,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

