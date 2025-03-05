Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Republic Services by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after buying an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $235.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.91 and a 12 month high of $240.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

