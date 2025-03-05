Music Stocks To Research – March 5th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, live event promoters, and music publishing firms. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the financial performance of various music-related enterprises, which can be influenced by trends in music consumption, technological innovations, and the broader entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.82. 26,463,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,645,407. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.92.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $208.65. 20,868,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,138,059. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.49.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. 25,615,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,437,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.51. 1,101,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,199. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $249.58 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.05.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. 4,418,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,543,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

