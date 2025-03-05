Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) CMO Sells $939,160.00 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $471.55 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.