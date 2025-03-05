M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,115 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,083 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

ADBE opened at $446.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

