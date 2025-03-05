M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,706 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $81,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $121.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

