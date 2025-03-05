M&T Bank Corp Has $107.24 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $107,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 14,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,151,000 after purchasing an additional 180,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $210,236.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,721.04. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,007.90. The trade was a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

