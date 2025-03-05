M&T Bank Corp Buys 65,543 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $288,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 364,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
