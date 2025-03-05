M&T Bank Corp Buys 65,543 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $288,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 364,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.