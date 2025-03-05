M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 855,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,077,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,357,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 64,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,103,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPLD stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

