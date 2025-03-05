M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,135 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $62,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

SHW stock opened at $355.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price objective (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

