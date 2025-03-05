Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 292 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,175.40 ($2,782.91).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 300 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,801.59).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 331 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 642 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £2,125.02 ($2,718.46).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

MAB1 traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 748 ($9.57). 64,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,861. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 984 ($12.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £433.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 724.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 699.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.71) price target on the stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

