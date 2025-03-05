Morgan Stanley Boosts Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $80.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
