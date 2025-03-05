Morgan Stanley Boosts Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $80.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

