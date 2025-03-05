MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
