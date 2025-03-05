MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.