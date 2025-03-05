Monster Beverage (MNST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

3/3/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/28/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,536. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

