Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,171 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 4.5 %

MRCC stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

