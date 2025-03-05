MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.0 million-$529.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.1 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.440-2.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $428.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $1,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $21,510,229.95. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,314 shares of company stock worth $12,525,863 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

