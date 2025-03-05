Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,464,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 3,128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,928.4 days.
Moncler Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MONRF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.
Moncler Company Profile
