Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,464,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 3,128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,928.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MONRF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

