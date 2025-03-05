Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.8 %

TAP opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

