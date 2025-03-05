Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.49 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 1972300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.