Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.49 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 1972300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.