Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director William A. Wulfsohn Purchases 2,530 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 411,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,885. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after buying an additional 741,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,417,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $586,657,000 after buying an additional 543,419 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,590,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 262,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

