Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after buying an additional 2,022,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 254.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,690 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $102,018,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,573,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,287,000 after purchasing an additional 893,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

MU stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

