Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $122.99 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

