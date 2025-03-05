Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $306,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,867,735. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,193 shares of company stock worth $47,520,063 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.42.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

