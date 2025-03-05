Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

