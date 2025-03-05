Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.