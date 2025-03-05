Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Up 40.1% in February

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 504,100 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 1,009,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,684. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Mobile-health Network Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

