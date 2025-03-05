Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.64. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 4,241 shares traded.
Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.
About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Motors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.