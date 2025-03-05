Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,202,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 3,155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.4 days.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 31,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie cut Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

