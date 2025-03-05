Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 189,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $285.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

