Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 22,089 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 628.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 64,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

