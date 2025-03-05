Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,520 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $4,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allegion by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Allegion Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

