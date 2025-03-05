Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.